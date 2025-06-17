Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Raised by PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 2.8% of PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $24,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VOO opened at $554.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $523.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

