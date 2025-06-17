ResearchCoin (RSC) Trading Down 10.2% Over Last Week

ResearchCoin (RSC) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. ResearchCoin has a total market cap of $48.74 million and $506,699.22 worth of ResearchCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ResearchCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000407 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, ResearchCoin has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ResearchCoin Token Profile

ResearchCoin’s genesis date was August 1st, 2020. ResearchCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 113,155,399 tokens. ResearchCoin’s official Twitter account is @researchhub. The official website for ResearchCoin is www.researchhub.com.

ResearchCoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ResearchCoin (RSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ResearchCoin has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 95,213,466 in circulation. The last known price of ResearchCoin is 0.43636489 USD and is down -0.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $489,416.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.researchhub.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ResearchCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ResearchCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ResearchCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

