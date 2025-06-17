Rakuten Securities Inc. Decreases Holdings in CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

Rakuten Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 626 shares during the quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc.’s holdings in CAVA Group were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in CAVA Group by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 4,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in CAVA Group by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Mainstream Capital Management LLC now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CAVA Group by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centurion Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CAVA Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.88, for a total value of $886,938.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 353,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,518,352.48. The trade was a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kelly Costanza sold 10,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.63, for a total value of $887,351.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 125,347 shares in the company, valued at $10,858,810.61. This trade represents a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CAVA Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CAVA opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $172.43. The company has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 161.83 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.82.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. CAVA Group had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $331.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAVA has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of CAVA Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $147.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $104.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on CAVA Group from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CAVA

CAVA Group Profile

(Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CAVA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAVA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.