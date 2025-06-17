PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Sells 1,000 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lowered its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 45.2% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Coterra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 87.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Coterra Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kevin William Smith sold 25,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.09, for a total transaction of $748,572.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 106,114 shares in the company, valued at $3,086,856.26. This trade represents a 19.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTRA. Williams Trading set a $37.00 price target on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Johnson Rice raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy Price Performance

CTRA stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.30 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.02 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.34.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coterra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coterra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.