PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Trims Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co decreased its stake in shares of B2Gold Corp. (NYSE:BTG – Free Report) by 16.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 519,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co’s holdings in B2Gold were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of B2Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,192,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in B2Gold by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,658,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,436,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401,334 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in B2Gold by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,987,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939,040 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in B2Gold by 577.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,519,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852,095 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in B2Gold by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 20,675,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,520 shares in the last quarter. 61.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

B2Gold Stock Performance

BTG stock opened at $3.70 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.71, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.87. B2Gold Corp. has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $3.83.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( NYSE:BTG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. B2Gold had a negative net margin of 33.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.65%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. CIBC increased their price target on B2Gold from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of B2Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.50 price target on shares of B2Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.21.

B2Gold Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

