Subsquid (SQD) Price Reaches $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Subsquid (SQD) traded down 12% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Subsquid has a total market cap of $141.07 million and approximately $45.07 million worth of Subsquid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Subsquid token can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000187 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Subsquid has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106,422.40 or 1.00487216 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105,961.86 or 1.00052357 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Subsquid Token Profile

Subsquid’s launch date was May 17th, 2024. Subsquid’s total supply is 1,315,997,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 711,509,158 tokens. The official message board for Subsquid is blog.sqd.dev. Subsquid’s official website is www.sqd.ai. Subsquid’s official Twitter account is @hellosqd. The Reddit community for Subsquid is https://reddit.com/r/subsquid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Subsquid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Subsquid (SQD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Arbitrum platform. Subsquid has a current supply of 1,315,997,653.5180118 with 598,317,237.4980118 in circulation. The last known price of Subsquid is 0.20227511 USD and is down -13.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 74 active market(s) with $88,187,871.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sqd.ai.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Subsquid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Subsquid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Subsquid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

