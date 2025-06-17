GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) Trading Down 32.1% Over Last 7 Days

GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) (GME) traded down 13.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has a market capitalization of $26.77 million and $1.20 million worth of GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) has traded down 32.1% against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $106,422.40 or 1.00487216 BTC.
- SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $105,961.86 or 1.00052357 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Profile
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) was first traded on May 12th, 2024. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s total supply is 411,297,484,026 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000 tokens. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official Twitter account is @gmeethereum. GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip)’s official website is gmeethereum.com.
GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameStop (gamestop-coin.vip) and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.