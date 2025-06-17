PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Takes $1.01 Million Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on MCK shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $708.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Wall Street Zen lowered McKesson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $694.38.

Insider Activity at McKesson

In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 19,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.93, for a total transaction of $13,673,864.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,173,970.99. This trade represents a 27.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 341 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $717.91, for a total value of $244,807.31. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,010,148. The trade was a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock valued at $23,526,451 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Trading Down 1.2%

McKesson stock opened at $719.53 on Tuesday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $732.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $704.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $645.26. The company has a market capitalization of $90.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.49.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 181.26%. McKesson’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 32.77 EPS for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

