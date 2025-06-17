Clayton Financial Group LLC Has $971,000 Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Clayton Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $23.08 and a 12 month high of $28.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. The company has a market cap of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

