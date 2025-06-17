1,728 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

