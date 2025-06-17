1,728 Shares in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Purchased by Clayton Financial Group LLC

Posted by on Jun 17th, 2025

Clayton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDVFree Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 89.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA HDV opened at $117.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $114.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.68. The stock has a market cap of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 0.66. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $106.01 and a 52 week high of $122.50.

About iShares Core High Dividend ETF

(Free Report)

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

