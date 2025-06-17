Clayton Financial Group LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Clayton Financial Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Clayton Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 878,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,637,000 after acquiring an additional 36,434 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 36,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,807,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,856,000 after purchasing an additional 223,556 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 230,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,741,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.14 and a one year high of $56.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.28.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

