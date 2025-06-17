CENTRAL TRUST Co Raises Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 878,156 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,434 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.1% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $44,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 85,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after acquiring an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 243,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,650,000 after buying an additional 107,649 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 123,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after buying an additional 39,653 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 19,014 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $56.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $45.14 and a twelve month high of $56.91. The company has a market cap of $160.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average is $51.28.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

