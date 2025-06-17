Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Trims Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners lessened its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 314.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $59.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.67.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

