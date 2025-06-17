Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners Has $329,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,780 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 268.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 16,560 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. DDD Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 203.7% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 31,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 20,958 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2,627.7% in the 4th quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 83,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after purchasing an additional 80,853 shares during the period. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 218.3% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 67,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 46,229 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $26.92 on Tuesday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.14. The company has a market cap of $69.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

