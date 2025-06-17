Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 159.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 30,015 shares during the period. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $16,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $208,095,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 692.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 616,873 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $227,527,000 after buying an additional 538,990 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 38,164.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $172,635,000 after buying an additional 505,680 shares during the last quarter. Madison Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $148,208,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $118,038,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $454.00.

NYSE:CSL opened at $358.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $311.41 and a 1 year high of $481.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $376.42 and a 200-day moving average of $371.00.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 26.22% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.72 EPS. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

