Clayton Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 320.0% in the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 2.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 115,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 3,191,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681,263 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 101.7% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 704,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,762,000 after purchasing an additional 355,270 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms recently weighed in on RBLX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Roblox from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Roblox from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (up from $82.00) on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Macquarie upped their price objective on Roblox from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.09.
Insider Activity at Roblox
In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 627,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.04, for a total value of $60,260,586.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,318,126.36. This trade represents a 74.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 21,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.37, for a total value of $1,301,044.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,589,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,413,387.09. This trade represents a 0.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,253,072 shares of company stock valued at $436,291,786. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.
Roblox Stock Performance
Roblox stock opened at $100.43 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.26 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.40. Roblox Co. has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $100.76.
Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 665.98% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.
About Roblox
Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.
