Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Stock Position Raised by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,905,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,630,000 after buying an additional 607,132 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,400,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 136.8% in the fourth quarter. Cbre Investment Management Listed Real Assets LLC now owns 193,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,321,000 after buying an additional 111,811 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 38,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,756,000 after buying an additional 4,662 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,649,000 after buying an additional 10,210 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.9%

DLR stock opened at $176.07 on Tuesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company has a market cap of $59.30 billion, a PE ratio of 108.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $163.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DLR. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $188.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective (up from $190.00) on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Digital Realty Trust

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

