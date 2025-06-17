Boomfish Wealth Group LLC Sells 133 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ)

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NASDAQ:DPZ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Domino’s Pizza comprises approximately 1.5% of Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,521 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 13,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Reddy Sandeep sold 399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $462.18, for a total value of $184,409.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,756 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848.08. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $454.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $474.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $458.18. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $396.06 and a one year high of $535.98.

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $4.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.21. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 12.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $6.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.91%.

DPZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $420.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $564.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $530.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $487.17.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

