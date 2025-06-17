Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Drops By 30.5%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,501,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 6,476,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,091.8 days.
Li Ning Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.68.
Li Ning Company Profile
