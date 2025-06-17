Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Drops By 30.5%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,501,000 shares, a drop of 30.5% from the May 15th total of 6,476,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,091.8 days.

Li Ning Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS LNNGF opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.08. Li Ning has a 52-week low of $1.53 and a 52-week high of $2.68.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited, a sports brand company, engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including professional and leisure footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories under the LI-NING brand.

