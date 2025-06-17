Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Capital Group Global Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGE – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 40,700 shares, a decline of 30.7% from the May 15th total of 58,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Group Global Equity ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CGGE. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 8,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Capital Group Global Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Capital Group Global Equity ETF stock opened at $28.43 on Tuesday. Capital Group Global Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The stock has a market cap of $429.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.43.

About Capital Group Global Equity ETF

The Capital Group Global Equity ETF (CGGE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund seeks total returns by actively managing a portfolio of companies from around the world. CGGE was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

