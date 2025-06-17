Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 30.0% in May

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Shares of Kion Group stock opened at $12.04 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.99. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.66 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter. Kion Group had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kion Group will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kion Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.1437 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 29th. This is a positive change from Kion Group’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. Kion Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

KIGRY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company operates in Industrial Trucks & Services and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It offers forklift trucks, counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated warehouse trucks, automated guided vehicle systems (AGVs), and towing vehicles under the Linde, STILL, Baoli, Fenwick, and OM brands.

