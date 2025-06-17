NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Short Interest Update

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,310,000 shares, a drop of 30.3% from the May 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 716,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

NV5 Global Stock Performance

Shares of NVEE stock opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.88, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.14. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.75 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Analysts expect that NV5 Global will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Maxim Group cut their target price on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NV5 Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.67.

Institutional Trading of NV5 Global

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas lifted its holdings in NV5 Global by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 287.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in NV5 Global by 9,916.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

