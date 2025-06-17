Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) Shares Sold by Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,918 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,000 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.15% of Hayward worth $4,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hayward by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hayward by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 8,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Hayward during the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hayward in the 4th quarter worth about $172,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on HAYW. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Hayward from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hayward presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $703,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,766,972.40. This trade represents a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hayward Stock Up 0.8%

HAYW stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $16.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.14.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Hayward had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $228.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

