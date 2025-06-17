KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM) Short Interest Down 29.9% in May

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KMLM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,400 shares, a decline of 29.9% from the May 15th total of 106,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMLM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. PMV Capital Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 442.4% in the 1st quarter. PMV Capital Advisers LLC now owns 96,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after purchasing an additional 78,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Longview Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Longview Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 126,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter.

Get KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF alerts:

KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of KMLM stock opened at $26.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $188.57 million, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.15. KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $30.19.

About KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF

The KFA Mount Lucas Index Strategy ETF (KMLM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KFA MLM index. The fund aims to track an index of long and short managed futures, based on a trend following methodology. The fund allocates to commodity, currency and global fixed income futures based on relative historical volatility.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares Mount Lucas Managed Futures Index Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.