Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 399 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3,185.7% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 559.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

BBJP stock opened at $60.30 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF has a 52 week low of $49.03 and a 52 week high of $61.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.90.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

