Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 2,310.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax by 38.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.34 and a 12-month high of $91.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

In related news, Director Mitchell D. Steenrod acquired 1,300 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.49 per share, with a total value of $85,137.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,198,957.73. The trade was a 4.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded CarMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on CarMax from $85.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Stephens raised shares of CarMax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.82.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

