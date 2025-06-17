Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

Fortitude Gold Trading Down 0.0%

OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.

Fortitude Gold Company Profile

Fortitude Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on exploring gold and silver projects in the United States. It holds 100% of its flagship project, Isabella Pearl Mine, which is an open pit-style consisting of 601 unpatented claims that covers approximately 10,434 acres located in Mineral County, Nevada.

