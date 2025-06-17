Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO) Plans $0.01 Dividend

Fortitude Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:FTCO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
Fortitude Gold Trading Down 0.0%
OTCMKTS:FTCO opened at $3.13 on Tuesday. Fortitude Gold has a one year low of $2.85 and a one year high of $5.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.51.
Fortitude Gold Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Fortitude Gold
- About the Markup Calculator
- Is CrowdStrike Stock Set to Break Out or Cool Off?
- What does consumer price index measure?
- New Catalysts to Drive NVIDIA’s Stock Price Even Higher
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- China Market Movers: MCHI, PDD, BIDU Show Bullish Trends
Receive News & Ratings for Fortitude Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortitude Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.