BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF) Short Interest Up 57.2% in May

BYD Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,058,700 shares, a growth of 57.2% from the May 15th total of 1,946,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 511,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of BYD in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

BYD Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of BYD stock opened at $16.67 on Tuesday. BYD has a 12-month low of $8.52 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.12. The firm has a market cap of $48.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.12.

BYD (OTCMKTS:BYDDF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.91 billion.

BYD Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $3.974 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 1.05%.

About BYD

BYD Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in automobiles and batteries business in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments: Mobile Handset Components, Assembly Service and Other Products; and Automobiles and Related Products and Other Products.

