British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

British Land Company PLC (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a growth of 34.8% from the May 15th total of 35,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 25,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded British Land from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

BTLCY opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day moving average of $4.76. British Land has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $6.31.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.0946 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 20th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

