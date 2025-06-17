Vodacom Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1285 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Vodacom Group Limited operates as a connectivity, digital, and financial services company in South Africa and internationally. It offers range of communication services, including data, mobile and fixed voice, messaging, financial services, enterprise IT, and converged services. The company also provides mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions, as well as internet and virtual private network services to its customers over various wireless, fixed-line, satellite, mobile, and converged technologies; and cloud hosting and security services comprising infrastructure as a service, platform as a service, software as a service, security services, hosted applications, and primary and direct connectivity to all hyperscalers.

