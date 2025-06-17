Vodacom Group Limited Plans Dividend of $0.13 (OTCMKTS:VDMCY)

Vodacom Group Limited (OTCMKTS:VDMCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1285 per share on Monday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.
Vodacom Group Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS VDMCY opened at $7.72 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.50. Vodacom Group has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.09.
