Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY) Short Interest Update

Capcom Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, an increase of 51.3% from the May 15th total of 3,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Capcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of CCOEY stock opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 6.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.60. Capcom has a one year low of $8.33 and a one year high of $16.38.

Capcom (OTCMKTS:CCOEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $546.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capcom will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Capcom Co, Ltd. plans, develops, manufactures, sells, and distributes home video games, online games, mobile games, and arcade games in Japan and internationally. It operates through Digital Contents, Arcade Operations, Amusement Equipments, and Other Businesses segments. The Digital Contents segment develops and sells digital game content for consumer home video game platforms, as well as mobile content and PC online games.

