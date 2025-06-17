Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Avant Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:AVTBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the May 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Avant Brands Stock Performance

Avant Brands stock opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.65 and a 200-day moving average of $0.66. Avant Brands has a 1 year low of $0.31 and a 1 year high of $1.65.

Avant Brands Company Profile

Avant Brands Inc cultivates, produces, and markets cannabis products in Canada. The company offers medical and recreational cannabis products under the BLK MKT, Tenzo, GreenTec, cognoscente, Treehugger, Pristine, and Flowr brands. It distributes cannabis through medical and recreational sales channels, as well as an e-commerce website.

