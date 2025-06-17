Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Declares Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be given a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 23rd.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Trading Down 0.8%

MHF stock opened at $6.91 on Tuesday. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $6.69 and a 12-month high of $7.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average of $7.19.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

