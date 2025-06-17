Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,239,700 shares, a decline of 36.2% from the May 15th total of 1,943,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 140.9 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Bank of Ireland Group stock opened at C$13.94 on Tuesday. Bank of Ireland Group has a 1 year low of C$8.55 and a 1 year high of C$14.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$12.58 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.16.

Get Bank of Ireland Group alerts:

Bank of Ireland Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.27%.

About Bank of Ireland Group

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Ireland Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Ireland Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.