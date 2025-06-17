Trust Point Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trust Point Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 26.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,550 shares during the quarter. Trust Point Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,587,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,853,484,000 after buying an additional 667,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,561,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,359,000 after buying an additional 815,003 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,362,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,418,754,000 after buying an additional 7,863,718 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,832,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,311,048,000 after buying an additional 2,804,850 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 455.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,352,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,908,000 after buying an additional 25,705,141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $85.50 to $75.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.30.

In other news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $301,504.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,656.48. This represents a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $78.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.39 and its 200 day moving average is $73.10. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.51 and a 1 year high of $84.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $21.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.39%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

