Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC Invests $364,000 in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 323.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after buying an additional 36,863 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 31,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after buying an additional 8,214 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 61,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 78,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after buying an additional 21,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

NYSE USB opened at $43.14 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $67.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its 200 day moving average is $44.93. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $53.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

USB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.72.

Insider Activity

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.32 per share, for a total transaction of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

