Quantum Computing Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 16th

Quantum Computing, IonQ, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Quantum Computing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Quantum computing stocks are publicly traded shares of companies engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing quantum computing hardware, software or related services. Investing in these stocks offers exposure to firms exploring quantum-mechanical principles to solve complex computational problems beyond the capabilities of classical computers. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Quantum Computing stocks within the last several days.

Quantum Computing (QUBT)

Quantum Computing Inc., an integrated photonics company, offers accessible and affordable quantum machines. The company offers Dirac systems are portable, low power, and room temperature qubit and qudit entropy quantum computers (EQC); reservoir computing; remote sensing; and single photon imaging. It also provides Quantum random number generator (uQRNG), a portable device that provides genuine random numbers directly from quantum processes; and quantum authentication which eliminates vulnerabilities inherent in classical cryptographic schemes by offering a comprehensive entanglement-based quantum cyber solution that seamlessly integrates into existing telecom fiber and communication infrastructure.

Shares of NASDAQ QUBT traded up $4.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $20.99. The company had a trading volume of 43,706,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,084,565. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Quantum Computing has a 12 month low of $0.35 and a 12 month high of $27.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.53 and a beta of 3.85.

IonQ (IONQ)

IonQ, Inc. engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

IONQ stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $38.49. The company had a trading volume of 22,471,879 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,731,445. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.19 and a 200-day moving average of $33.39. IonQ has a one year low of $6.22 and a one year high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of -47.39 and a beta of 2.59.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS traded up $0.90 during trading on Monday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,717,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,045,227. D-Wave Quantum has a twelve month low of $0.75 and a twelve month high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 1.49.

