Digital Media Stocks To Keep An Eye On – June 16th

Adobe, Alibaba Group, Sunrun, Digital Realty Trust, Rocket Companies, DoubleVerify, and BCE are the seven Digital Media stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Digital media stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves creating, distributing or monetizing content through digital channels—such as social networks, streaming platforms, digital publishers and online advertising networks. Investors in these stocks gain exposure to the fast-growing online content economy, where key performance drivers include user growth, engagement metrics, advertising spend and subscription revenues. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Digital Media stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Adobe (ADBE)

Adobe Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

ADBE stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $391.37. The stock had a trading volume of 2,918,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,636. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $386.76 and a 200 day moving average of $420.43. Adobe has a 1-year low of $332.01 and a 1-year high of $587.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ADBE

Alibaba Group (BABA)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

BABA stock traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $116.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,519,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,283,299. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.27. Alibaba Group has a 52 week low of $71.80 and a 52 week high of $148.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BABA

Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun Inc. designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

RUN stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 11,550,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,128,950. The firm has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 2.61. Sunrun has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $22.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RUN

Digital Realty Trust (DLR)

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Shares of NYSE:DLR traded up $2.91 during trading on Monday, hitting $177.38. 348,538 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,993,676. Digital Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $129.95 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $162.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.67. The company has a market cap of $59.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DLR

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.04. The company had a trading volume of 3,631,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,518,467. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day moving average is $12.72. Rocket Companies has a 1-year low of $10.06 and a 1-year high of $21.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.84 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RKT

DoubleVerify (DV)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

DV stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.66. 1,476,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,366,357. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. DoubleVerify has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $23.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DV

BCE (BCE)

BCE Inc., a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Bell Communication and Technology Services, and Bell Media. The Bell Communication and Technology Services segment provides wireless products and services including mobile data and voice plans and devices; wireline products and services comprising data, including internet access, internet protocol television, cloud-based services, and business solutions, as well as voice, and other communication services and products; and satellite TV and connectivity services for residential, small and medium-sized business, government, and large enterprise customers.

BCE stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 814,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,988,907. The stock has a market cap of $20.96 billion, a PE ratio of 187.29, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.61. BCE has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $36.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $23.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BCE

See Also