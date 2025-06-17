Promising Hotel Stocks To Research – June 16th

SRM Entertainment, Booking, and Carnival Co. & are the three Hotel stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Hotel stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that own, operate, or manage hotel properties and related hospitality services. Investing in hotel stocks gives shareholders a stake in the performance of the lodging industry, which is influenced by factors such as travel demand, economic conditions, and occupancy rates. As with other equities, their market value fluctuates based on company earnings, industry trends, and broader market dynamics. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Hotel stocks within the last several days.

SRM Entertainment (SRM)

Shares of SRM traded up $7.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,611,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,268,641. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.59 million, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. SRM Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.26 and a 1-year high of $10.75.

Booking (BKNG)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc., is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Shares of BKNG traded up $59.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $5,357.96. 94,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,132. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5,098.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4,940.18. Booking has a 52-week low of $3,180.00 and a 52-week high of $5,639.70. The company has a market cap of $174.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.41.

Carnival Co. & (CCL)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

NYSE:CCL traded up $1.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $23.63. 17,939,533 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,365,288. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.58. Carnival Co. & has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $28.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

