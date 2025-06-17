Montecito Bank & Trust Acquires 234 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CI. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,096 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,097 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. now owns 32,272 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $8,912,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CI shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price (up from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $371.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on The Cigna Group from $388.00 to $362.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $380.39.

Shares of CI stock opened at $314.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $322.34 and a 200-day moving average of $308.02. The company has a market cap of $83.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.47 earnings per share. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

