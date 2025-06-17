CENTRAL TRUST Co Has $69.61 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of CENTRAL TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $69,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.2% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Axis Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 238.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 5,179 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Finally, Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $387,000.

NYSEARCA VO opened at $273.74 on Tuesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.68. The company has a market cap of $271.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

