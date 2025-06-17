Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 116,423 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 3,505 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up approximately 4.3% of Wendell David Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Wendell David Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $43,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,773,213,000 after acquiring an additional 252,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,000,056,000 after acquiring an additional 54,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Stryker by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,892,946,000 after acquiring an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,539,033,000 after buying an additional 168,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $1,710,744,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total value of $75,392,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,417,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on SYK. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $422.00 price target on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $442.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price target (up from $443.00) on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Stryker from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Down 0.1%

Stryker stock opened at $377.05 on Tuesday. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $314.93 and a 1-year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $143.91 billion, a PE ratio of 48.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $373.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $375.55.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

