American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF) is San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CATF – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 190,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,340 shares during the quarter. American Century California Municipal Bond ETF comprises 2.0% of San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.29% of American Century California Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Ehrlich Financial Group grew its holdings in American Century California Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 11,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the last quarter.

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CATF opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.38. American Century California Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $46.96 and a 52 week high of $51.05.

American Century California Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century California Municipal Bond ETF (CATF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that mainly invests in municipal securities of any maturity, with interest income that are exempt from federal and California state income tax.

