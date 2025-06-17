iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Purchased by Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners

Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners’ holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4%

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $135.30 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.14. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $99.85 and a 52-week high of $139.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.49.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

