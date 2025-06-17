Five Oceans Advisors Sells 6,102 Shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM)

Five Oceans Advisors reduced its stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 38.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,102 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 28.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFNM opened at $47.25 on Tuesday. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.24 and a twelve month high of $48.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $47.64.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

