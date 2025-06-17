Financial Freedom LLC Sells 558 Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Financial Freedom LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Financial Freedom LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northstar Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 17,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $999,000. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 17,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $99.20 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 12-month low of $82.39 and a 12-month high of $119.04. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $95.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.40.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

