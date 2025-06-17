Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Takes $8.91 Million Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,912,000. Charter Communications comprises approximately 5.4% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $409.42.

Charter Communications Trading Down 3.5%

NASDAQ CHTR opened at $375.23 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $367.95. The stock has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $273.59 and a 12-month high of $437.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $13.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 9.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

