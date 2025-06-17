Financial Freedom LLC Has $819,000 Position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH)

Financial Freedom LLC lowered its stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC owned approximately 0.13% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PPH. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 391.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 123.6% during the fourth quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $218,000.

NASDAQ PPH opened at $90.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $647.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.49 and a 200-day moving average of $88.19. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $77.67 and a 1-year high of $99.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.5245 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

