RWS (LON:RWS) Issues Earnings Results

RWS (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 3.60 ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. RWS had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.22%.

RWS Stock Up 5.3%

LON RWS opened at GBX 89.70 ($1.22) on Tuesday. RWS has a 52 week low of GBX 60.80 ($0.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 200.50 ($2.72). The firm has a market capitalization of £330.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 87.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 126.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of RWS in a research report on Thursday, April 24th.

Insider Transactions at RWS

In other RWS news, insider Benjamin Faes bought 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of £680,000 ($922,784.64). Also, insider Julie Southern purchased 74,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 67 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £49,989.37 ($67,837.39). Company insiders own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

RWS Company Profile

RWS is a content solutions company, powered by technology and human expertise. We grow the value of ideas, data and content by making sure organizations are understood. Everywhere.

Our proprietary technology, 45+ AI patents and human experts help organizations bring ideas to market faster, build deeper relationships across borders and cultures, and enter new markets with confidence – growing their business and connecting them to a world of opportunities.

It’s why over 80 of the world’s top 100 brands trust RWS to drive innovation, inform decisions and shape brand experiences.

With 60+ global locations, across five continents, our teams work with businesses across almost all industries.

