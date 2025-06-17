Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 385 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MSM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,735,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 77.0% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,463,000. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MSM opened at $82.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.30. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.10 and a 1 year high of $90.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 0.87.

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 17.80%. The firm had revenue of $891.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $69.77 per share, for a total transaction of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. The trade was a 1.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

